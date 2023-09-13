Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Promo: Here's how Amitabh Bachchan squashes Vicky Kaushal's pre-planned game strategy

Kaun Banega Crorepati never fails to grab the attention of the audiences with its unique blend of knowledge and entertainment. Hosted by superstar Amitabh Bachchan, the 15th edition of the show is all set to grace the screens this month. Ardent fans of the show cannot wait to watch Big B's energetic hosting on the show again and witness his engaging interaction with the contestants. Several celebrities grace the show to promote their films and upcoming projects and bag a chance to sit on the hot seat opposite legendary host Amitabh Bachchan.

Vicky Kaushal reveals his pre-planned game strategy

In the upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar will be seen making an appearance on the show to promote their forthcoming film The Great Indian Family. Just a few minutes ago, Sony TV shared the new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 on its official social media handle. In this promo, we see The Great Indian Family actors Vicky and Manushi gracing the hot seat opposite the legendary host Amitabh Bachchan. After shaking a leg with the live audience, Vicky reveals his pre-planned game strategy to Big B in order to win the quiz.

When Big B questions him, whether he has a game plan, Vicky Kaushal says, "I will somehow answer the first 5 questions. Then, for the next 3 questions, I will use the lifeline, and then (while looking at Manushi) she has been the Miss World, her general knowledge will be strong." Mr Bachchan then went on to break Vicky's bubble and told him that the quiz would start with the 6th question today. Vicky looks shocked while Big B and Manushi laughed their hearts out.

Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 Promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "#KaunBanegaCrorepati mein #VickyKaushal ne banayi thi strategy, lekin unki strategy pe bhaari padi #AmitabhBachchan ji ki googly! Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par."

Speaking about The Great India Family, the movie is an upcoming family comedy that stars Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar as leads. Along with them, the show also stars Sadiya Siddiqui, Manoj Pahwa, Kumud Mishra, Alka Amin, Shrishti Dixit, and Bhuvan Arora in pivotal roles. The film is all set to release on September 22, 2023.

Speaking about the quiz show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 14.

