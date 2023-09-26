Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 PROMO: Is this contestant set to be next 1 Crore winner? WATCH

Looks like this week another contestant will be playing 1 crore questions. In the coming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati a contestant Tejinder Kaur gets the chance to play the quiz with Amitabh Bachchan. As she proceeds further in the game, she answers all the questions with confidence and can win big in the game. She also becomes the first contestant in the current season to get all the questions corrected from super sandook and now faces the one crore question.

Will Tejinder become the second contestant to win one crore?

The promo opens up with Amitabh Bachchan announcing that the contestant has become the first in this season to get all the questions correctly from super sandook .

Here take a look:

Tejinder Kaur has just clinched an impressive 50 lakhs on the show, and now she's gearing up to face the million-rupee question. It appears that this particular question might pose a challenge for her, leaving her in a bit of a quandary. The burning question on everyone's mind: Will she grasp victory and join the elite club of one-crore winners, becoming the third contestant to achieve this remarkable feat? Keep your eyes peeled for the exciting outcome!

In a heartwarming journey earlier in the season, we witnessed Jaskaran, a Punjab native, stepping onto the stage with dreams of securing a better life for his family. To everyone's delight, he emerged as the season's inaugural one-crore winner, a moment that touched hearts across the nation. Subsequently, Jasnil Kumar, a dedicated garment shop manager, graced the show and conquered the million-dollar milestone, securing a brighter future for both his family and children. The legendary Amitabh Bachchan himself embraced Jasnil Kumar, showering him with congratulations and admiration.

About the show

The quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been a big hit for 14 seasons, and the 15th season is coming soon. People love the host because he interacts well with the contestants and is very popular with the audience. The Piku star also shares stories about his own life on the show, which the viewers enjoy.

ALSO READ: Junooniyatt PROMO: Jahaan tries to save people from terrorists; will he succeed? WATCH