Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 PROMO: Wagle ki Duniya team shares fun moments with Big B - Watch

Kaun Banega Crorepati has been one of the most entertaining shows on Indian television. The show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has given many a chance to live their dreams and win big. In the previous week, the makers celebrated Family Week on the show, and families across Indian borders came on the show. This week will see some special guests on the show.

The team of the popular television show Wagle Ki Duniya will be seen on the show. They share a lot of funny moments on the show with actor Sumeet Raghavan even tributing a song to Amitabh Bachchan.

Wagle Ki Duniya to be seen on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15

In the upcoming week, we will see the team of Wagle ki Duniya will be playing on Kaun Banega Crorepati. The promo shows many funny moments.

Take a look!

The Piku actor calls them "Wonderful Wagle". During the game, Rekha Wagle asks various questions to Big B. She asks, "If your hands are wet, then do you wipe it on someone and something..." The actor replies, "Sahi uttar ke liye paisa milega kya.."(if I say so will I get some money). He continues, "Bhaut kadki chal raha hai" (There is a lot of inflation going on nowadays) and everyone laughs. Later the actress and Big B dance to Dilip Kumar's popular song "Ude jab jab zulfe teri.."

In a recent episode, we saw that after successfully winning Rs 40,000, the Bol Bachchans were presented with a question worth Rs 80,000. They were asked which veteran actress from films like Pyaasa and Guide received the Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2023. The correct answer was Waheeda Rehman. Big B then spoke about the legendary actress.

Amitabh Bachchan expressed his affection for Waheeda Rehman and called her a great artist. He also said that he should have received the honor much earlier. Mr. Bachchan stated, "She is my favorite and I am her big fan." I was lucky to work with her. “She’s kind-hearted, very down-to-earth, and doesn’t make anyone feel like a big star.”

Amitabh Bachchan has done many movies with Waheeda Rehman like Namak Halal, Delhi 6, and many others.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Female audience throw flying kisses at Amitabh Bachchan; here’s how he reacted