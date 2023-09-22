Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 PROMO: Zakir Khan accompanies Khan sir to win big; WATCH

In the upcoming week of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, the show is set to light up with a perfect blend of laughter and knowledge, as two illustrious guests make their appearance. This week promises a Khan extravaganza, featuring the renowned YouTuber Khan Sir, whose popularity soared during the pandemic with his insightful lectures. Joining him is none other than the comedy maestro, celebrated for his work in projects like Chacha Vidhayak Hai Apna - the one and only Zakir Khan. The fans are already in a frenzy since the release of the promo, eagerly anticipating this dynamic duo's participation. Both these influential YouTubers will be competing on the show, and their winnings will go towards a charitable cause, adding an extra layer of excitement to the upcoming week.

Zakir Khan and Khan Sir on Kaun Banega Crorepati

Zakir Khan has a hilarious interaction with Amitabh Bachchan that got the actor laughing and teasing the comic.

Have a look:

As the two enter, many people from the audience stand and tribute the comic with his iconic slang 'Sakht Launda'. Upon seeing this the Pink actor asks him, "Yeh kya hai" (What is this?), and Zakir answers, "Sir yeh ek aandolan hai. Jaise aapki line hai ki hum jaaha khade ho jate hai line wahi se shuru hoti hai...toh jaha woh line khatam hoti hai waha hum jaise log start hote hai" (sir this is a movement...like you have your line where we stand line starts from there similarly where that line ends we guys pick up). The actor laughs. He continues saying "agar aap kisiko bole kuch pyar-mohabbatwali baatein aur woh mana karde, toh hum aise hai ki hume iski zarurat hi nahi hai." (if you say some love related things to someone and she rejects so we are above from this and we don't need that) The actor replies, "hum bhi sakht launde hai"(I'm also hard to impress)

Fans are super excited for the episode to air. A fan wrote, "Khan sir, patna." Another fan commented,"Blockbuster episode khan sir." A fan shared, "Can't wait khan sir." A user mentioned, "Khan duos... Sakht launde." A fan noted, "Episode top pad jaega 100%."(this episode will go on top for 100%)

In the previous episode, Jasnil Kumar won 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati and played for 7-crore question. The contestant was super happy and got emotional after he won the prize money. Jasnil Kumar was gifted a jacket during the show.

ALSO READ: Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's Shivangi Joshi gives glimpse of her Ganpati celebrations