Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Rahul Kumar shares about his genetic disease; says, ‘I have around 360 fractures’

Kaun Banega Crorepati made a highly anticipated return with its 15th season, which premiered on August 14th, a Monday. The iconic host of the show, Amitabh Bachchan, is back to enthrall the audience, bringing his signature charisma and energy on to the small screen once again. Yesterday, on 17th August, the show hosted its 4th episode. Amitabh Bachchan graced the show in a distinct outfit. He sported a stylish blue and red checked suit, paired with a red under waistcoat.

The rollover contestant Kapil Dev:

The episode started with the rollover contestant Kapil Dev. The game started with the question for Rs 25 lakhs. Kapil faced a pivotal question with a potential prize of Rs 25 lakhs. Feeling uncertain about the answer, he opted to use his 'phone a friend' lifeline. Despite the lifeline, Kapil remained unsure about the correct answer. He decided to not proceed further and chose to quit the game at that point. Kapil walked away with prize money of Rs 12,50,000, which he had earned through his efforts in the game up to that stage.

Contestant Rahul Kumar on his genetic disease:

Following Kapil Dev's participation, the show transitioned into the "fastest finger first" round, during which Rahul Kumar emerged victorious and secured a spot in the coveted hot seat across from the legendary host, Amitabh Bachchan.

After settling into the hot seat, Rahul Kumar tackled a question related to X-rays and provided the correct answer. He shared his personal story, shedding light on his condition. Talking about his disease, he said, “I have Osteogenesis imperfecta. It is a disease in which bones get fractured easily. According to statistics, one in 20000 people get this disease. I have had around 360 fractures. A little bit of force can fracture a bone. It can happen even during sleep. So whenever it happens, I have to go through x-rays and plasters. So I am used to this.”

Both the audience and Amitabh Bachchan applauded Rahul Kumar for his unwavering determination in the face of adversity. Rahul's determination resonated deeply as he expressed his enduring optimism and hopefulness. At this point in the game, Rahul had earned a sum of Rs 3,20,000, and he still possessed all his lifelines. The episode is set to continue with him as the focus, promising further moments of inspiration and engagement.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is broadcasted on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

