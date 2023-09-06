Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Season's first Crorepati Jaskaran fails to crack 7 crore question. Can you guess?

The latest episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 were quite thrilling with the season getting its first 1 crore winner. The contestant Jaskaran Singh from Punjab, a 21-year-old college student turned out to be exceptional in the game. He managed to win prize money of Rs 1 crore and was now expected to crack the ultimate 7 crore question. However, Singh could not guess the answer and chose to quit the game taking Rs 1 crore home. Can you guess the answer to the question?

The 7 crore question which Jaskaran Singh failed to answer

The contestant Jaskaran Singh had successfully won Rs 1 crore thus becoming the new season’s first crorepati (millionaire). He was all set to crack the final 7 crore question which was to guess the king who was cursed by a deer to live for 100 years as a tiger in the Padma Purana. The four options given were Kshemadhurti, Dharmadatta, Mithadhvaja and Prabhanjana. However, Singh was not quite sure about the correct answer so without taking any risk, he decided to quit the game and walked out proudly with a cash prize of Rs 1 crore.

Take a look at the promo of KBC 15

The host Amitabh Bachchan praised Jaskaran Singh for his hard work and efforts in the game. He shared his stories of struggles with Big B and how he hails from a small village located at the India-Pakistan borders in Punjab. He further added that he feels fortunate enough to be one of the few people from his college attending college and is currently preparing for his civil services exams slated for next year. Singh opened up about how his family members are working hard by running food stalls and grocery shop to afford his studies. He even mentioned that his father managed to arrange his flight tickets to Mumbai for Rs 9,0000 to 10,000 for the show’s audition and his friends dropped him at the airport with a scooter. Jaskaran shared that he will hand over the prize money to his father as the first paycheck of his life and in future, he wants to relocate his family to a better place where all the basic facilities are available.

More about KBC 15

The upcoming episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will see new contestant Ashwin Kumar on the hot seat. He has already won Rs 10,000 becoming the rollover contestant for the next episodes. Catch the latest episodes of the show on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

