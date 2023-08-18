Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Shah Rukh Khan once offered Amitabh Bachchan Gauri’s help to design his vanity van

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the quiz show that holds a special place in the hearts of Indian audiences is back on television again. The show is successfully keeping the viewers entertained as it returned for the fifteenth season this week with everyone's favorite host, Amitabh Bachchan. It's not just the legendary actor's hosting skills and interaction with the participants that keep the audiences engaged, but also how he makes interesting revelations about himself, his family, and his colleagues in the industry. Similarly, in one of the recent episodes, he shared that Shah Rukh Khan offered to ask his wife Gauri Khan to design his vanity van.

When Shah Rukh Khan offer Amitabh Bachchan to ask Gauri Khan to design his vanity van

Everybody knows Gauri Khan's talent as an interior designer. She has not only worked on several big projects and helped her industry friends with their interior design, but her brilliance reflects in every corner of Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan, and her heavenly abode. Now, in one of the recent episodes, the actor shared that he was impressed when he stepped inside Shah Rukh Khan's vanity van. He shared that he was recently shooting with King Khan, and when he stepped inside the vanity van, he saw that it had TV, chairs, sliding doors, space for makeup, and even a bathroom. He then shared, “Shah Rukh told me that Gauri has designed it. He even said that I would ask her to design one for you.” He then quickly added with a laugh, “Par aab tak aayi nahi hai (But she is yet to come).”

To give the readers a little contest, Amitabh Bachchan shared this interesting detail when a question appeared for the participant which required him to answer whose wife is the author of the book My Life in Design. The contestant was given the following options: Sachin Tendulkar, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, and Chetan Bhagat. The host was impressed with his quick reply as he lauded him and spoke about Gauri‘s new book. Big B shared that the book gives readers a glimpse of her journey as a designer, and also has many exclusive photos of her family.

