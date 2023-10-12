Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: South star Chiranjeevi surprises Amitabh Bachchan on birthday with Sholay nostalgia

In Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, Amitabh Bachchan was given a bundle of surprises by the Bollywood stars and ex-KBC contestants through video messages. Boman Irani, Vidya Balan, Vicky Kaushal, Anupam Kher, and many other Bollywood stars showered their love on the host. The markers also presented some video montages of ex-contestants on the show, who talked about their experiences and how the legendary actor has inspired them to keep going. The actor received an interesting message from South movie industry megastar Chiranjeevi.

Megastar Chiranjeevi surprises Amitabh Bachchan on birthday

In the recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy actor surprised Big B on his birthday. The actor shared a fascinating memory about the first gift that he had received from his father.

The megastar shared, "I'm very happy to be speaking with Bachchan sir through this video. To express my feelings in words will be difficult for me since Amitji means so much to me and today words fail me."

The actor continued, "It was 1975, and 22 August was my birthday. I was gifted the most precious gift of my entire life. It was Amitji's movie tickets for Sholay. You have always been a guiding force for me and was privileged to be working with you on Sye Raa as my Guru. The truth is, not just in the movie but in real life also you have been my Guru. A very happy 81 birthday to you sir. May you have a long life with good health and full of happiness. Thank You for giving me this wonderful opportunity...Jai Hind."

Later Sonali Bendre also wished the actor saying that she had a wonderful time working with the legend in Major Saab. he and his family attended their wedding and gave them lots of love. Amitji was overwhelmed with the outpour of love and heartfelt wishes.

About the show

The quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan has been a big hit for 14 seasons People love the host because he interacts well with the contestants and is very popular with the audience. The Piku star also shares stories about his own life on the show, which the viewers enjoy.

