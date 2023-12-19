Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Suhana Khan's answer on SRK-related question to more; riveting moments from show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 is one of those interesting shows that has an audience from every age group. Recently, The Archies cast including Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Nair, and others made it to the stage of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15. The star kids were accompanied by Zoya Akhtar, who directed the above-mentioned film.

The episode saw several candid revelations by the cast members during their time on the show. Since Suhana, Khushi, and Agastya are among the famous star kids who made their debut in the film industry, it was obvious for the audience to learn about some unheard experiences of these little celebs. Let us have a look at some of the moments from this special episode.

Suhana Khan's wrong answer to a question on Shah Rukh Khan

One of the most discussed and viral moments from The Archies special Kaun Banega Crorepati episode was when Suhana Khan did not know the right answer to a question related to the accolades received by his dad, Shah Rukh Khan. With Suhana, Zoya, and Vedang on the hot seats, Amitabh Bachchan orders Computer Ji to show the question, "Shah Rukh Khan has not yet received which of these honours?" The options were: A, Padma Shri, B. Legion Honor, C. L'Etoile d'Or, and D. Volpi Cup.

After reading the question, Suhana went through the different options and confirmed option A. Surprisingly, her answer was wrong, and the correct option was D. Volpi Cup. This was the moment when Zoya and Vedang looked at Suhana with shock, and Big B's comment on her response to the question went viral. Amitabh Bachchan said, "Beti ko pata nahi hai ke pita ko kya mila hai (Daughter does not knows what her dad has received)."

Shah Rukh Khan restricted Suhana Khan to swim in pool

During the episode, Suhana answered a question where she had to tell who is more strict as a parent and who is the coolest. The next moment, she said, "Both are cool." Explaining further, Suhana revealed that she feels her mom is a bit stricter. Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan opened up about an incident that made him feel that Shah Rukh Khan pursued a little strict behavior.

Big B candidly shared how a new swimming pool was built in Suhana's house when she was a little girl. When Amitabh went to her house for a meeting, Shah Rukh Khan was near the swimming pool, and Suhana came to her dad. Divulging further, the Paa actor shared how she consistently wished to swim in the pool, but Shah Rukh Khan denied it. After narrating it, Amitabh Bachchan said that he thought Suhana would mention her father and call him strict following the pool incident.

Suhana Khan was apparently surprised to hear it and said that it might have been the only time that he would have said 'No.' Continuing the conversation, the Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 host clarified that Shah Rukh Khan scolded her because she kept pestering him to swim in the pool. To this, she commented that she does not believe it.

Amitabh Bachchan on Agastya Nanda pursuing acting

One of the young actors from The Archies, Yuvraj Menda, asked Amitabh Bachchan about his feelings related to Agastya's performance and role in The Archies. Answering the same, the Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 host called the question difficult and revealed holding Agastya in his arms 5 minutes after his birth. Big B candidly revealed that Agastya grew up and became an artist. He added, "When he said he wanted to be an actor, we never stopped him."

In another explanation, the Goodbye actor shared how Agastya had no interest in sports or news and had an interest in noticing Bollywood actors' work, even though he comes from a business family. So, this is the reason that Amitabh Bachchan knew that Agastya Nanda would become an actor.

Khushi Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor give out perfect sister goals

During The Archies special Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 episode, Khushi Kapoor was asked about the thing on which she fights the most with her sister Janhvi Kapoor. This was the moment when she revealed that the two steal each other's clothes all the time. Khushi explained that when they are caught doing this, the two just act up. Adding more, the Archies actress opened up about how she and Janhvi Kapoor share the same sizes in shoes and outfits.

Zoya Akhtar calls Agastya Nanda 'Naughtiest of all'

It was obvious for the audience to have moments on which they would laugh and enjoy heartwarming moments from this special episode where a bunch of star kids were present before Amitabh Bachchan. Speaking about them, one of the highlights from the episode was when Big B asked Suhana about the naughtiest individual on the sets.

However, Zoya Akhtar interrupted and mentioned Agastya Nanda. To this, Amitabh was a bit surprised and asked his grandson for an explanation. Well, the young actor was quick to reply and revealed that it was Khushi and Suhana who were naughty and bothersome.

