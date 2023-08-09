Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: This contestant's demand to host Amitabh Bachchan will crack you up

The clock has started ticking for the premiere of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15. This season promises to be fresh and unique from the previous seasons. The show is promoting the idea of new beginnings and we can also see a change in the host and legendary star Amitabh Bachchan’s styling. The channel has started releasing fresh promos of the episodes and in the new promo, we witnessed a contestant making an interesting demand from the host.

A contestant makes demand from host Amitabh Bachchan

Kaun Banega Crorepati is back with a bang with its fifteenth season. The channel has been releasing back-to-back-promos to keep the viewers hooked to the show. In the new promo, we see a contestant making a unique demand from host Amitabh Bachchan leaving him and the audience in splits. In the promo, Mr Bachchan tells the contestant that he has taken a huge risk in guessing the answer as he will end up losing all the prize money he had earned till now to which the contestant had a hilarious reply. He said, “I have one request to make, I am a very strong-hearted person but please do not play this prank of suspense with someone who is weak-hearted as in a blink he will shift to the hospital bed from the hot seat.”

Take a look at the promo here

In the other promos, the contestant has also shared his dream of becoming an income tax officer with Big B and how when contestants usually reach the first stage of the game with just Rs 10,000 he wants to complete his first stage with Rs 80,000. The contestant further said that Rs 80,000 is enough for him and he will pay his coaching fees with the money. The Jhund actor encouraged the contestant that he can win more than he desires but he also gave a hilarious reply, “I wish you become an income tax officer but we never come in contact.”

More about the show

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will premiere on 14th August 2023. This season will see contestants from different fields and backgrounds coming on the show to fulfil their dreams from a homemaker, and entrepreneurs to environmentalists. The show will air on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony.

