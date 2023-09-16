Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Vicky Kaushal makes heartfelt revelation for cricket, 'Its an emotion'

In yesterday's episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati, an exciting exchange of things was witnessed between the contestants and guest celebrities Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chhillar. The duo was promoting their upcoming movie The Great Indian Family. The host Amitabh Bachchan shared some light-hearted moments with the actors. Vicky Kaushal delved into his love for cricket with Amitabh Bachchan who also once shared a love for the sport. Here's a closer look at Vicky's interesting anecdote from Kaun Banega Crorepati 15.

Vicky Kaushal calls cricket an emotion

The Uri actor was seen on the game show with former Miss World Manushi Chhillar and divulged on his passion for cricket. He calls his favorite kind of cricket to be 'Gully Cricket'. (cricket that you play in small bylanes). He shared, "I love playing cricket. Even now, whenever we pack up early or while shooting, whenever we get time we take out bats and gloves and make the chairs as stumps'.

He also shared that when he was young they had a tradition with their society mates that on the night of 25 January, they used to play at night and the whole society used to join in. The ladies used to serve tea and cold coffee. "Cricket is not just a game, it's an emotion," the actor said.

Upon this revelation, host Amitabh Bachchan reflected on his passion for the sport saying that Vicky's father and he used to do exactly the same. In between shots or breaks, they used to take out bat and ball and start playing. "We used to love it back then"- Amtji said with a nostalgic smile.

Manushi blushed at something

Manushi Chihllar was teased by a fan on a question about marriage that certainly got the actress blushing!

Take a look

The contestant asked, "Mam aap apne hone wale partner me kya khubiya khoj rahe hai?" (Ma'am, what qualities are you looking for in your partner?) The actress started laughing and Amitji started to pull her leg and the contestant's leg. The actor said, Ek purple color ki shirt ho chasma lagaya ho...(Should be wearing a purple shirt and have glasses). Amitji teased him by asking, Koi khaas wajah thi aapne yeh prashna pucha? (Any particular reason why you asked this question).

Being his usual jovial self, Amitabh Bachchan was seen poking fun at contestants and also motivating them to do well in their life.

Vicky Kaushal on the work front

The Great Indian Family is a family comedy-drama film produced by Aditya Chopra under the banner of Yash Raj Films. It features Vicky Kaushal as a Hindu religious man who realises that he is Muslim by birth. Manushi Chhillar, Manoj Pahwa, and Kumud Mishra appear in supporting roles. The film is scheduled to be released theatrically on 22 September 2023.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India 3: Students can pitch their business ideas in this season