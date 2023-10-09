Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Watch how Vicky Kaushal, Vidya Balan surprise Amitabh Bachchan ahead of his birthday

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 is one of the most popular and loved reality shows that has been entertaining the audience for a long time. Hosted by legendary star Mr. Amitabh Bachchan, the show continues its legacy of educating the viewers along with entertainment. In the 15th season, several contestants have graced the hot seat so far and taken huge money home with them. The show not only tests participants' intellectual prowess but also highlights inspiring stories and human resilience. Also, Big B's energy while hosting the show has not only been inspirational but has been admired by the entire nation.

Amitabh Bachchan receives an overwhelming surprise:

For those who don't know, Mr. Amitabh Bachchan will celebrate his 81st birthday on October 11. Ahead of this special day, the Piku actor receives an unexpected and overwhelming surprise from a few celebs on Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15. Sony TV shared a new promo on their official social media handle and gave a glimpse of the upcoming episode. The promo starts with a musical performance and Big B is seen enjoying it. In the promo, we see Vicky Kaushal, South superstar Chiranjeevi, Vidya Balan, and Boman Irani praising Mr. Bachchan and extending their heartfelt wishes to him. It is then seen that Big B gets teary-eyed seeing the love overflowing and mentions that every birthday celebrated on KBC has been his best birthday.

Watch the Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 promo here-

The caption of this promo reads, "Aaye hai industry ke doston Mr. Bachchan ka din banane. Lekin Big B ke birthday par saare Bharat ko hai invitation. Iss Budhvaar, 11th October #KaunBanegaCrorepati, raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par." Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15's episode celebrating Big B's birthday can be watched on October 11.

Speaking about the quiz-based reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, premiered on August 14. For the uninitiated, a contestant named Jaskaran Singh has been the first crorepati of the season. Jaskaran, who is currently preparing for his first attempt at the civil service exams, won Rs. 1 crore.

