Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: What made host Amitabh Bachchan emotional? Find out here

Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15 is ruling the hearts of the audience. The audience and loyal fans of the show are enjoying the way their favorite show has returned in an updated and upgraded manner. Apart from the format of the show, there is also an upgrade in legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan’s hosting skills. We have witnessed many emotional moments on the show and in the recent episodes, we had one such moment where a contestant's struggle’s story got Big B and the entire audience emotional.

A contestant’s struggle story moves Amitabh Bachchan

In the recent episodes of Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, a contestant named Anand Raju Kurapati from Solhapur, Maharashtra went ahead to share his struggle story with Mr Bachchan touching him and the audience’s heart. He revealed how he could not enjoy his childhood properly due to the responsibilities on his head. Anand even said how his father suffered a paralytic attack in the year 2012 and so his mother had to take over the entire responsibility of the house. This made the entire family dependent on his mother financially. Later Anand decided to help his mother and started to stitch school uniforms and at the same completed his education with the money earned from stitching.

Take a look at the promo of KBC 15

He also revealed that he is preparing for competitive exams and studying at Symbiosis College and he cannot see his mother working at a cigar factory. Anand continued saying that he had to manage his studies and stitching uniforms at night and sometimes the workload used to be so much that he could not even focus on his studies properly. He shared his dream of cracking India’s statistical Sevices exams and Big B could not stop praising his efforts and hard work and sends him his wishes for his bright future ahead.

Anand starts playing the game well and manages to win Rs 40,000 without using any lifeline. He manages to clear the first stage of the game by winning Rs 3,20,000 and shares with Mr Bachchan that he is receiving his life’s first cheque. He even clears the Super Sandook round but he instead chose to revive the audience poll lifeline. The game ends with him becoming the rollover contestant for the next day.

More about KBC 15

Kaun Banega Crorepati returned with its 15th season on 14 August 2023. This season has promised to be more unique and thrilling than the previous seasons. The show airs every Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

