Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Why Amitabh Bachchan reaches the sets 3 hours early? Abhishek Bachchan reveals

Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15 is just a day away and soon we will see the megastar Mr. Amitabh Bachchan reprise his role of the host. Ardent fans of the show cannot wait to watch Big B's energetic hosting on the show again and witness his engaging interaction with the contestant. With his presence and authoritative voice, he has seamlessly connected with contestants and audiences alike. It has been more than a decade since Mr. Bachchan has been dedicated to this entertaining quiz show and entertaining the audience. Now, Abhishek Bachchan talks about his father's dedication towards his work.

Abhishek Bachchan reveals why Big B reaches KBC's set early:

Abhishek Bachchan, who is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Ghoomer, recently appeared on Humans of Bombay. In a candid conversation with the interviewer, Abhishek Bachchan reveals how Amitabh Bachchan is dedicated to his work without worrying about the number of hours he keeps shooting. Abhishek revealed, "My father is currently shooting for KBC. Just the fact that the guy is working six days a week at the age of 81 is baffling to me." He further continued how Big B gets home by 11 pm or 11:30 pm and instead of resting, he engages in writing his blog and responding to messages on Twitter.

Abhishek Bachchan continued, "He will wake up in the morning and be like, ‘Oh my god. How am I going to shoot for KBC? I have to go and rehearse my lines.’ He starts shooting for the show at 11 in the morning but he reaches the set early at 7:30 am to rehearse. When I ask him, ‘You have been doing this for 20 years, do you still need to rehearse?’ He replies, ‘Yes, yes what if I forget?’ He is genuine, he is not putting it on. I think that’s why he is so great because for him it’s all about the work. The other stuff follows.”

About Kaun Banega Crorepati 15:

Kaun Banega Crorepati made its TV debut in 2000, with Amitabh Bachchan as the host from the very first season. Although Shah Rukh Khan hosted Season 3, Amitabh soon returned and has been hosting the show since then. Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 15, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, will start on August 14 and will air from Monday to Friday at 9 pm on Sony TV.

