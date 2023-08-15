Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Why did Amitabh Bachchan tell a contestant ‘Aapko kya lagta hai hamara koi fan nahi?

The iconic Amitabh Bachchan has returned to the small screen with the 15th edition of the widely acclaimed quiz-based reality game show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati." The latest season marked its grand debut on August 14, 2023, on Sony TV. Amitabh Bachchan graced the stage in a black suit, and his distinct voice once again captured the hearts of his fans and followers. Enthusiastic fans, who were eagerly anticipating the new season, are now pouring their affection onto both Big B and the show through various social media platforms.

In a sneak peek of an upcoming episode, Amitabh Bachchan, the beloved host of the renowned quiz-based family show "Kaun Banega Crorepati," engaged in a cute little disagreement with a contestant. In this particular episode, The contestant, in a playful manner, expressed her admiration for a specific movie star, sparking a delightful exchange between her and Amitabh Ji.

The contestant remarked, “Shah Rukh ji mere bahut hi pasandida actor hai. Toh unke jab wo smile karte hai toh woh dimples aate hai aur hum sab aise flat ho jate hai (Shah Rukh Ji is my favorite actor. When he smiles, his dimples appear, and we all are charmed).”

In response, the contestant's mother humorously added, “Sir yeh Shah Rukh ji ki fan hai, aur hum aapke bahut bade vale (Sir, she's a fan of Shah Rukh ji, and we are your great fans).”

Amitabh Bachchan took this playful banter to another level of fun, saying, “Bach gaye, bach gaye, bach gaye, bahut bahut dhanayawad apka. Aapko kya lagta hai hamara koi fan nahi. Mata ji humari fan hai, malum hai apko (Phew, saved, saved, saved. Thank you very much. Do you think we don't have any fans? Mata ji is our fan, you know).” The entire set burst out laughter.

The 15th season of the show heralds a fresh beginning, embodying a changing India, its aspirations, and the ambitious individuals who dare to dream big. The debut contestant, Sushmita Sahay from Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, set the tone. She holds the position of Senior Manager at a software company and is a retired squadron leader of the Indian Air Force. Her expertise led her to secure an impressive prize of ₹12,50,000.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 will be broadcasted on weekdays at 9 pm on Sony TV.

