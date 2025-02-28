Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan FINALLY reveals the reason behind his cryptic 'Time to go' tweet
In a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan addressed retirement speculations by revealing the reason behind his cryptic tweet 'Time to go.'
Megastar Amitabh Bachchan is currently seen hosting the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. Earlier in February 2025, Big B's cryptic 'Time to go' tweet on X (formerly Twitter) left all worried as it sparked speculations about his retirement from the industry. Now, putting an end to these rumors, the veteran actor has finally addressed the real reason behind his tweet.
In the recent promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, Amitabh Bachchan broke his silence on the viral post. When a person from the live audience asked Big B, "Kaha jaana hai? (Where are you going?)", reminding him about his tweet, the fan said, "Jaane ka samay aagaya hai matlab... (Time to go means...)." Bachchan asked whether his tweet was wrong. Fans quickly said, "Aap yahan se kahin nahi jaa sakte! (You cannot go anywhere from here!)"
Amitabh Bachchan finally explained his intention behind his tweet and said, "Are bhai sahab, humko kaam par jaane ka samay aagaya ha (The time has come to go home from work)."
He continued, "Raat ko 2 baje yaha se chutti milti hai, toh pohochte pohochte raat ke 2 baj jate hai. Voh likhte likhte humko neend aa jaati hai. Toh vahi tak reh gaya, jaane ka waqt.. aur hum so gaye (I leave from here at 2 am. So it becomes 2 am till I reach home. While writing, I fall asleep. So the tweet remained incomplete because I slept)."
Watch Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo here-
While the Piku actor was talking to the audience, a person asked him to dance. Replying to this request, Big B said, "Kaun nachega? Arre bhai sahab, naachne ke liye yahan nahi rakha hai humko (Who will dance? Oh brother, I'm not here to dance)." This left audiences in splits.
Speaking about Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, this quiz show is about contestants winning cash prizes after answering tough general knowledge questions. Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, the popular quiz reality show premiered on August 12, 2024, and has kept audiences engaged since then.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer THIS question worth 1 crore points related to Titanic that stumped young contestant?