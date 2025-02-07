Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls getting bad scolding from his parents for THIS reason in childhood

Kaun Banega Crorepati is celebrating its silver jubilee. Today's (February 7) episode began with a special segment called 'Kahani jeet ki.' Marking the theme, a former young contestant named Arunoday Sharma made a special appearance on the show, thereby joining Amitabh Bachchan on the stage. Hailing from Shimla, the young boy earlier appeared on KBC in 2021. Talking to him, Big B revealed when he was scolded the most during his childhood.

Often, when the young contestants took the hot seat, their brains were scanned, and the details about their aspirations, goals, habits, and other aspects were revealed before the audience. But when Arunoday was on the hot seat, he reversed the process, and hence, Amitabh Bachchan's brain was scanned. Following this, five interesting folders appeared on the screen: cheat day, my inspiration, Sunday rituals, blogger life, and sneakerhead.

When the inspiration folder was opened, the audience saw a picture of young Amitabh Bachchan with his father and mother. Talking about his parents, the veteran actor called himself fortunate that whatever he has received over the years is all because of their blessings. Taking the conversation ahead, Arunoday asked Big B about when he was usually scolded.

Replying to the same, the Kalki 2898 AD actor recalled, "Whenever it used to rain or usually during the first rain of the season, me and my friends played a lot. We used to stroll around and get wet in the rain. So, my friends would come, and we would throw mud at each other, making the entire house dirty. When my mom and dad came and asked who created the mess, I had to clean the mud. That was the most bad scolding that I experienced."

Advertisement

Kaun Banega Crorepati airs Monday to Friday and can also be streamed on SonyLIV simultaneously.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!