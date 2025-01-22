Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting first ever episode; his family's reaction to him taking up show as host will SHOCK you

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16's latest episode was filled with excitement, fun, and nostalgia as Amitabh Bachchan recalled shooting the first episode of the show's debut season. Big B also recounted how his parents were against hosting KBC and called it a big mistake.

The episode began with Amitabh Bachchan making a charismatic entry on the stage and welcoming the audience to the grand celebration of the show's silver jubilee. As Kaun Banega Crorepati marks its 25th anniversary, the Kalki 2898 AD actor shared the story behind his decision to take up the show as a host.

Amitabh Bachchan shared an interesting story about his initial reaction to the concept of the game show. When he was first introduced to the idea, he felt completely bewildered and uncertain about how it would all come together. To give him a better understanding, the production team took him to the LC Studio in London, where the game was being played.

Witnessing the excitement and energy, he expressed to the KBC team that he would only agree to host the show if they could replicate that atmosphere. As he continued to make unheard revelations, the legendary host revealed that he had no preparation. Amitabh remarked, "The makers never noticed my heartbeat, and the camera didn’t capture my legs shaking on the first day. I had no idea what was going to happen. I decided that whatever I had to say, I would just say it."

Further, the OG Shahenshah opened up about his family's reaction to hosting Kaun Banega Crorepati. Mr. Bachchan recalled that when he informed them, some people called it a 'big mistake', highlighting how people watching him on smaller screens would diminish his stature. "I didn't listen to them and still went ahead. And here I am, sitting in this chair for the past 25 years," added Big B.

Advertisement

For the uninitiated, fans of Kaun Banega Crorepati received a delightful surprise when Harshvardhan Nawathe, the first-ever Crorepati in the show’s history, made a long-awaited return in the January 20 episode.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan talks about not having science lab assistants during his time; 'We have escaped many blasts...'