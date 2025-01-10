Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls Sourav Ganguly's iconic Lord's moment, ‘Bata diya unhone humlog…’

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, hosted by Amitabh Bachchan continues to keep viewers hooked with Big B's interesting revelations. In the upcoming episode of the show, the legendary actor will share his admiration for Indian cricketer Sourav Ganguly’s leadership. While interacting with Pavitra Lal, a contestant from West Bengal, Amitabh recalls Ganguly’s impact on Indian cricket.

Amitabh Bachchan speaks about how Ganguly’s captaincy brought new energy to the Indian team. He fondly remembers the iconic moment when Ganguly waved his shirt at Lord’s after a famous victory, saying, “I can’t forget that moment when he was playing abroad aur jeet gaye tabh jo kameez utaar ke ghumaaya hai … Bata diya unhone, hum log India hai."

He also praises Ganguly’s honesty as a cricket commentator. “You can see it during the commentary as well, when players of the other team keep praising their own team. But Saurav Da is never like that, he is neutral, and sometimes he even gives them a scolding. He has a lot of strength, Big B remarks.

The Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 episode also features an emotional story from Pavitra, who shares his struggles with financial challenges, his ailing mother, and the responsibility of maintaining his family home. His heartfelt words touched viewers, highlighting the real-life difficulties many face. Big B wishes him strength.

Advertisement

The contestant then shares what he will do if he wins, "I need 25-30 lakh. I have a loan, and my father has passed away. The house is falling apart, so it’s causing some problems, it needs maintenance. Also, my mother is often ill, and there are medical expenses for her. I’m also not married yet, my salary is low, and that’s why no one wants me to marry their daughter.”

Sourav Ganguly’s legacy and Pavitra’s inspiring journey will the episode both uplifting and memorable.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Vikrant Massey meets Amitabh Bachchan for the first time, ‘It has been almost 20 years in the industry…’