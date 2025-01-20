Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recites iconic dialogue from Zanjeer, recalling Salim-Javed offering him film; '...did not succeed'

Hosted by Amitabh Bachchan, Kaun Banega Crorepati is gearing up to celebrate a remarkable milestone—25 glorious years of enriching lives through knowledge, empowering dreams, and creating life-altering moments for countless participants. The grand celebration, 'Gyan Ka Rajat Mahotsav,' will begin today (January 20) and promises to deliver an exhilarating experience filled with nostalgia and excitement. Contestant Vinay Gupta takes the hot seat and requests Big B to recite his dialogue from Zanjeer.

Vinay Gupta, who hails from Kathua, expresses how his presence on the show is not only a way to fulfill his dreams but also an opportunity to inspire the people of his village. Being a huge fan of host Amitabh Bachchan, the contestant makes a heartfelt request from the actor and asks if he can recite his iconic dialogue from the Zanjeer movie.

Before doing the same, the Kalki 2898 AD actor makes a revelation, recalling how he moved to Mumbai from Kolkata to work. Big B said, "I had worked in two or three films, but they did not succeed, which left me discouraged. Before moving to Mumbai, I worked in Kolkata, earning just Rs 400 to 500 a month. But when I arrived in Mumbai, I was determined to make it work. I thought if I didn't find work in films, I would drive a taxi".

Further, Amitabh shares that he even got his driving license prepared, but Abbas Saab offered him work. Eventually, he did Zanjeer, and the movie turned out to be his first break, which emerged as a turning point in his career. The veteran actor mentions how surprising it was for him when Salim Javed approached him and offered the movie, as Rajesh Khanna was the biggest superstar in India at that time.

Then the host says the iconic Zanjeer dialogue, "Jab tak baithne ko na kaha jaye, sidhi tarah khade raho. Ye police station hai, tumhare baap ka ghar nahi."

