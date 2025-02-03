Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan reveals getting locked inside fridge in childhood; here's what happened

From today (February 3), Kaun Banega Crorepati kickstarted the Juniors week. The young contestants played the Fastest Finger First and went to the hot seat. During the game, Amitabh Bachchan interacted with one of the contestants named Pranusha Thamke. Hailing from Maharashtra, she revealed having a great interest in K-pops. While talking to her, Big B revealed how he got himself locked inside a fridge.

After Amitabh Bachchan showed the photo of a refrigerator, a question appeared before Pranusha: "Which of these items would generally be kept in the appliance highlighted in the image?"

Option A: Football

Option B: Milk

Option C: Watch

Option D: Earrings

Correct Answer: Option B- Milk.

After the young girl answered it correctly, the veteran actor told her, "Jab hum chhote the na, hum log sochte the ki yeh kya hai. Hum Allahabad mein rehte the, humare paas aise saadhan nahi the jaise AC wagerah. Toh table fan ke saamne barf ka tukda rakh ke usko peeche se chalate the toh thandi hawa aati thi."

"(When I was young, I used to wonder what this was. I used to live in Allahabad, which did not have facilities like AC, etc. So, I used to put a piece of ice in front of the table fan and turn it on. Then cool air would come)."

Further, the Kalki 2898 AD actor added, "Fir kuchh saalon ke baad ghar mein aa gaya ek bada sa fridge. Usko khola toh dekha ki yeh bahut thanda hai. Hum thode chhote the. Ek din hum uske andar ghus gaye. Kisi ko bataya nahi aur darwaza ho gaya band. Bahar se khola jaata hai, andar se khulta nahi hai. Main chillaya fir hum nikle, bahut maar padi humko."

"(Then, after a few years, a big fridge came to the house. When I opened it, I saw that it was very cold. I was a little small. One day, I went inside it. I did not tell anyone and the door got closed. It opens from the outside but does not open from the inside. I screamed, and then I came out. I got beaten a lot)."

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs on SONY LIV and SONY TV.