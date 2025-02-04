Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan says 'chehre ki khoobsurati...' after contestant asks about Aishwarya Rai's beauty tips

Kaun Banega Crorepati is celebrating its silver jubilee as the show completes 25 years of transforming the lives of people. From February 3, host Amitabh Bachchan has kickstarted the Juniors week. During the game, the veteran actor interacted with one of the contestants named Pranusha Thamke. The young girl asked him about Aishwarya Rai's beauty secret, and his cheeky response was unmissable. Here's how he responded to the query.

Pranusha Thamke told the Kalki 2898 AD actor, "Sir, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan bahut khoobsurat hain (is very beautiful)." Amitabh Bachchan remarked, "Haa, hum jaante hain (Yes, I know)."

The young contestant continues, "Khoobsurati jatane ke liye shabd kam pad jaaye, itni khoobsurat hain. Sir aap toh unke saath hi rehte hain, koi tips batao khoobsurati ke. (Words fall short to describe her beauty; she is so beautiful. Sir, you live with her, please tell me some beauty tips)." Replying to Pranusha, Big B said, "Dekhiye ek baat bataye aapko. Chehre ki khoobsurati woh kuchh salon mein mit jaayegi lekin aapke dil ki khoobsurati woh sab se ahem rehti hai."

"(Look, let me tell you one thing. The beauty of your face will fade away in a few years, but the beauty of your heart is the most important thing)."

Talking about Pranusha's game, the girl won 12,50,000 points and quit the game at the 13th question. She was asked- Which of these did Thomas Edison utter in order to first test his phonograph, an early device that could record and playback sound?

A: Johnny Johnny yes papa

B: Mary had a little lamb

C: Happy birthday to you

D: Twinkle Twinkle little star

Correct Option: B- Mary had a little lamb

Further, Shreya Akhileshwar Chaurasia got seated on the hot seat and won 6,40,000 points. Then came Ishita Gupta from Bengaluru. So far, she has won 40,000 points.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs on SONY LIV and SONY TV.

