Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Bhuvan Bam left speechless as Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant a question about him
Popular YouTuber Bhuvan Bam is surprised as Amitabh Bachchan asked a question on him in the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 continues to be one of the most popular quiz-based shows, entertaining viewers of all ages. From inspiring stories of contestants to anecdotes from host Amitabh Bachchan’s life, the show keeps viewers hooked. The questions, which are usually from topics such as history, science, sports, current affairs, movies, literature, and many others, recently included one related to a popular social media influencer, Bhuvan Bam. Let’s check out how the influencer reacted to this.
On January 29, Bhuvan Bam shared a clip in which host Amitabh Bachchan asked the contestant, ‘What is the name of the person who runs the YouTube channel BB Ki Vines?’ The options that appear on the screen are: Bhuvan Bam, Bob Biswas, Brajendu Bhaskar, and Biren Bose. The contestant gave the correct answer and got Rs. 10,000.
Check Bhuvan Bam’s post here:
After congratulating the contestant, Big B asked the Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 contestant, “Ye kya hain? BB ki vines?” The contestant explained, “Unke YouTube pe ek channel hain, BB ki Vines, jaha pe wo apne videos post kate hain, wo comedy wale videos dalte hain. (He has a YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, where he uploads comedy videos.)”
Uploading the clip on his Instagram handle, Bhuvan Bam wrote in the caption, “Speechless.”
Fans of the social media influencer are beyond excited to see the post. They considered it a milestone for Bhuvan. One user wrote, “Kbc ki parody karte karte yaha tak aagaye.” Another commented, “Moment hai bhai moment.”
For the unversed, Bhuvan Bam is an Indian comedian, writer, singer, actor, songwriter, and YouTube personality from Delhi. He started his YouTube channel, BB Ki Vines, in 2015 and was one of the first creators to revolutionize the online entertainment space. Today, he is one of the biggest influencers in the country who is also exploring web series and films.
