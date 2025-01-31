Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Bhuvan Bam REVEALS how Amitabh Bachchan’s show helped his dad regain lost memories

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will feature popular content creators Samay Raina, Bhuvan Bam, Kamiya Jani, and Tanmay Bhat in today's episode. From laughter, fun, and humor to heartfelt revelations, the episode is expected to be quite interesting. In one of the recent promo clips, Bhuvan recalls his father's struggle with brain stroke and how a KBC episode helped his dad recollect many of his past memories.

The promo starts with Bhuvan Bam recalling that he was in hospital when his channel hit a milestone of 10 million subscribers as his father suffered a brain stroke. He stated that his dad lost the ability to remember them.

The YouTuber turned actor told Amitabh Bachchan, "Main unke bagal mein baitha hun aur woh mujhe keh rahe hain ki mera beta hai Bhuvan. Abhi kahin gaya hai kahin bahar aayega toh main bataunga ki woh kya karta hai (I am sitting next to him, and he is telling me that my son is Bhuvan. He has gone somewhere. When he comes back, I will tell you what he does)."

The Taaza Khabar fame added that such a condition continued for about 1-2 weeks, but then an episode proved to be a miracle. After highlighting that he also tweeted about it, Bhuvan said, "Koi purani dilli se related sawaal tha. Baba dekh rahe the aur option aane se pehle unhone jawaab de diya (There was a question related to Old Delhi. My father was watching, and he answered it before the options came up)."

Then, with that answer, Bhuvan and his dad began a conversation, and eventually, the latter remembered the actor. After listening to the incident, Big B told him how proud parents feel when their children excel and become successful.

For the unversed, Kaun Banega Crorepati is currently celebrating its 25th anniversary. The show airs Monday to Friday at 9 PM on Sony TV and SONY LIV. Hosted by Sr. Bachchan, the show is credited with having transformed the lives of many people.

Keep reading this space for more updates!