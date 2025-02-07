Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer this question about football worth 50,00,000 points that stumbled young contestant?
In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, a young contestant decided to quit the game and took 12,50,000 points.
Today's (February 6) episode began with rollover contestant Vaishnavi Ramdasi. Hailing from Pune, the young girl won 12,50,000 points, and then came M Siddhant Reddy on the hot seat. He took 8.42 seconds to answer the Fastest Finger First question, leaving Amitabh Bachchan impressed with his mature thoughts. Siddhant took home 25,00,000 points after he decided to quit on the 14th question worth 50,00,000 points.
After the game started, Reddy took a lifeline for the second question. During the episode, he shared that he wants to become a cardiologist as he doesn't want anyone to suffer what he and his mom went through after his dad passed away due to a heart problem. Coming from Ahmedabad, the young boy revealed having immense interest in mythology.
As the game proceeded, he used all of his lifelines till the 13th question and won 25,00,000 points. After the next question was presented on his screens, the boy decided to quit. The question was- In which country is the football club SV Jai Hanuman located?
Option A: Mauritius
Option B: Suriname
Option C: Maldives
Option D: Seychelles
Correct answer: Option B- Suriname
Congratulating the big win, Amitabh Bachchan told Siddhant, "Humein bahut garv ho raha hai aapke upar aur hum aapko apni shubhkaamnayein dete hain. Sab logo ka aashirvaad hai aapke upar. Aap isi tarah apne jeevan ko aage bhi vyateet karein (We are very proud of you, and we send you our best wishes. Everyone's blessings are upon you. May you continue to live your life in this way)."
For the unversed, the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati premiered on August 12, 2024, on Sony TV at 9 PM. The show airs Monday to Friday and can also be streamed on SonyLIV simultaneously. Further, 22-year-old Chander Parkash, who hails from Jammu and Kashmir, is the first crorepati of the current installment.
