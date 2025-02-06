Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Can you answer THIS question worth 1 crore points related to Titanic that stumped young contestant?
In the latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, a young contestant took home 50,00,000 points. Here's what she was asked for 1 crore points.
The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16, dated February 5, started with the rollover contestant Ishita Gupta. Hailing from Bangalore, the girl was a student of class 7 and left Amitabh Bachchan impressed with her knowledge. Time and again, the actor lauded her performance and expressed amazement at Ishita's intelligence. The young girl successfully won 50 lakh points and quit the game at the 15th question worth 1 crore points.
Ishita Gupta had all her lifelines active until she used the 'Gyaanastra' for the 10th question. Later, she revived it using the points she earned after the Super Sandook round. During the Super Sandook, Ishita successfully answered six questions correctly and earned 60,000 points. As the game proceeded, she answered the question worth 6,40,000 points without using a lifeline.
Further, the young girl used all her lifelines till the 14th question and secured 50,00,000 points. Before asking the next question, Amitabh Bachchan told her, "Bahut soch samajh ke uttar dena. Naa aaye, guesswork mat karna. Chance lena yahan aa karke kabhi kabhi galat saabit ho jaata hai (Answer after thinking very carefully. If you don't know, don't do guesswork. Taking chances here sometimes proves to be wrong)."
The question stated- Shortly before the RMS Titanic struck an iceberg and sank, which British merchant ship tried to alert it about icebergs in the Atlantic?
Option A: SS Brittany
Option B: SS Queen Victoria
Option C: SS Desabla
Option D: SS Mesaba
Correct answer: Option D- SS Mesaba
After Ishita Gupta's game came to an end, Vaishnavi Ramdasi made it to the hot seat. She belongs to Pune and left everyone amazed with her ability to narrate Chhatrapati Shivaji's brave stories in poetic verses. As of now, she has won 80,000 points.
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 airs on SONY LIV and SONY TV.
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Young contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan about his skincare routine; actor replies ‘Bachpan se hum…’