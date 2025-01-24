Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Crorepati of season 11 Babita Tade returns; host Amitabh Bachchan heaps praises ‘She never forgot…’
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is celebrating its 25th anniversary and on the occasion, many former winners are gracing the show.
Kaun Banega Crorepati, India’s most cherished quiz show, is celebrating an incredible milestone—25 years of transforming dreams into reality. The grand celebration, titled Gyan Ka Rajat Mahotsav, began on January 20, bringing together nostalgia, excitement, and stories of triumph. As part of the celebration, Babita Tade, famously known as Khichdi Kaku, makes a special appearance, marking her inspiring journey that started on the Kaun Banega Crorepati hotseat.
Babita Tade, who won ₹1 crore during Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 11, captured the nation’s heart with her humility and determination. Once a school cook serving khichdi to children, she is now a teacher at the same school. Her journey reflects resilience and hope, inspiring countless women to dream beyond their circumstances.
Check out glimpses from the episode below:
Reflecting on her KBC journey, Babita shared, “Five years ago, after winning, the self-confidence I gained has stayed with me throughout my life. KBC gave me this self-confidence.” Host Amitabh Bachchan praised her dedication, saying, “She never forgot her responsibilities, even after winning.”
Returning to the iconic hotseat, Babita expressed gratitude for the life-changing impact of KBC. “My whole life changed after KBC. Everything I have been able to do and all the respect I have gotten is because of the show,” she said. When Mr. Bachchan asked if she had a message for the audience, Babita responded, “I congratulate KBC and the entire team for completing 25 years, and I thank you for giving people the chance to live their dreams and make them come true.”
Babita Tade’s inspiring story will be featured in Kahani Jeet Ki, a special segment dedicated to stories of transformation and success. Watch her journey and celebrate 25 years of Kaun Banega Crorepati on Gyan Ka Rajat Mahotsav, every Monday to Friday at 9:00 PM on Sony Entertainment Television.
ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Amitabh Bachchan recalls shooting first ever episode; his family's reaction to him taking up show as host will SHOCK you