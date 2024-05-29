Megastar Amitabh Bachchan needs no introduction! For decades the superstar has entertained us through his acting mettle in numerous films. But his charisma is not limited to the big screens. It has been several years now since Mr Bachchan took the baton of entertaining his fans by hosting the popular quiz reality show, Kaun Banega Crorepati.

Has Amitabh Bachchan started shoot for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16?

After 15 successful seasons, the makers are gearing up for the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati. On April 26, the makers declared the registration open for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Sony TV shared a promo featuring Amitabh Bachchan to inform fans about online registration. Now, it looks like the megastar has kickstarted the shoot for the upcoming season.

A few minutes back, host and megastar Amitabh Bachchan teased his fans by sharing a new post on his Instagram account. In this picture, Mr Bachchan is all suited up in a navy blue outfit and smiles as he is clicked. Sharing this photo, the megastar captioned, "At work .. a bit formal .. a bit pre occupied .. a bit in the mood to share ..AND WORK CONTINUES .. as it should!" Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Advertisement

Take a look at Amitabh Bachchan's post here-

As soon as Big B shared this post, fans were quick enough to speculate about the Brahmastra actor's upcoming project. Many shared their thoughts and mentioned that Mr Bachchan has kickstarted shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati 16.

Take a look at the comment here-

About Kaun Banega Crorepati:

Kaun Banega Crorepati has undoubtedly been an iconic show on Indian television. Intellectuals from across India got a golden opportunity to be seated in front of Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan and win a big amount for proving their excellence.

Over the years, only a few brainiacs managed to win the jackpot prize after answering all questions correctly. It is one of the most-loved shows on Indian Television and audiences of all age groups enjoy the show.

Speaking about Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, the show premiered on August 14, 2023, and went off air on December 29, 2023. Jaskaran Singh, who hails from Punjab, was the first crorepati of the 15th season. Jaskaran was then preparing for his first attempt at the civil service exams and had won Rs. 1 crore on Kaun Banega Crorepati 15 on September 5, 2023.

After Jaskaran, Jasnil Kumar emerged as the second crorepati of the 15th season. Jasnil won Rs. 1 crore on September 21, 2023. As the makers gear up for the 16th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, fans can expect the announcement of the premiere date super soon.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla to get more exclusive updates about your favorite reality shows!

ALSO READ: Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 PROMO: Amitabh Bachchan returns as host on public demand: 'Aise mila pyaar...'