Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Do you know Tanmay Bhat's past connection to Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show? Details

Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is credited with transforming the lives of many people. As the show celebrates 25 years of its run, the latest episode witnessed popular content creators joining Amitabh Bachchan on the stage. While Samay Raina's humorous and witty punchlines left Big B in splits, Bhuvan Bam shared about how KBC helped his father regain lost memories. When Tanmay Bhat was on the hot seat, he revealed his past connection with the show.

During one of the segments, he made a candid revelation about his past connection to Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. Bhat said that he was among the audience long back and actively participated in the audience poll. Not only this but he also answered wrongly.

Also, during the game, the veteran actor asked Tanmay Bhat about how he ventured into content creation and comedy. Replying to the same, the YouTuber stated that he used to be overweight in school and had no friends. Gradually, Tanmay began listening to Johnny Lever's cassettes, thereby learning to make jokes.

Take a look at one of the promos from the latest episode:

"Then I started saying those jokes and slowly made friends. That’s when I realized I could make this into a career and also make friends along the journey," added Tanmay.

Further, in the show, Samay Raina quipped how the channel's repeated telecast of Sooryavansham left him with no option but to watch it many times. The stand-up comedian also requested Amitabh to recite the famous 'Shahenshah' dialogue.

Advertisement

After he did it, Samay Raina humorously reacted, saying, "Sir, ab jab aapne beta bana hi diya hai, toh property mein thoda sa hisa de do. (Sir, now that you’ve called me your son, please give me a small share in the property)." His response left Bachchan laughing out loud.

For the uninitiated, Samay and Tanmay's journey on KBC 16 came to an end after they won Rs 12,50,000 and the amount was donated for charity.

Keep reading this space for more updates!