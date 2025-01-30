Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Samay Raina asks for ‘hissa’ in Amitabh Bachchan’s property; quips his grandmother was beaten up by Jalsa security
Samay Raina and some other popular content creators will join Kaun Banega Crorepati 16. His jokes on watching Sooryavansham multiple times leave Big B laughing out loud.
The upcoming episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 will witness popular stand-up comedians Tanmay Bhat and Samay Raina, as well as YouTubers Bhuvan Bam and Kamiya Jani, gracing the show as special guests. To fuel up the buzz, the channel has also released a promo wherein Samay leaves host Big B in splits with his unmatched humor and witty punches. He also jokes about wanting a share in Bachchan's property.
After Amitabh Bachchan welcomes the popular content creators, Samay Raina begins his magic. He and Tanmay take up the hot seats, and the latter mentions how unbelievable it is for him that the veteran actor has to sit with someone like them. He takes a sly and subtle dig at the channel for repeatedly telecasting the Sooryavansham film. Raina quips that the movie isn't only the first movie of Big B that he saw but also the second and third!
Take a look at the promo here:
He goes on to ask the Kalki 2898 AD actor, "So sir jab kal aapko pata chal Gaya tha kheer mein zehar hai toh aaj aapne kheer phir kyu khaayi (So sir, yesterday when you already knew that there was poison in kheer, why did you eat it again today?)."
The stand-up comedian requests Amitabh to recite the famous 'Shahenshah' dialogue. After he does it, Samay Raina humorously reacts, saying, "Sir ab jab aapne beta bana hi diya hai toh property mein thoda sa hisaa de do.” (Sir, now that you’ve called me your son, please give me a small share in the property)." His response leaves Bachchan laughing out loud.
The fun continues as Samay lands another punch line. He light-heartedly mentions that he once tried to enter Big B's Jalsa but got caught and beaten by the security guards. Raina adds, "Mujhe toh pita, meri dadi ko bhi pita. Woh toh aayi bhi nahi thi sir, unko dhoondh ke pita (They beat me and also my grandmother. She was not even there. They went out of their way to find her and then beat her up)."
Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more!
Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Bhuvan Bam left speechless as Amitabh Bachchan asks contestant a question about him