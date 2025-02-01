Kaun Banega Crorepati 16: Tanmay Bhatt gets emotional as he confesses to Amitabh Bachchan; ‘Had no friends in…’

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 featured popular YouTubers, including Samay Raina, Tanmay Bhat, Kamiya Jani, and Bhuvan Bam. The episode was filled with laughter, but it also had an emotional moment when Tanmay Bhat opened up about his childhood struggles.

During a heartfelt conversation with host Amitabh Bachchan, Tanmay Bhatt revealed that he had no friends in school because of his weight. “I used to be overweight in school, and I had no friends back then. So I started listening to Johnny Lever’s cassettes and learned to make jokes. Then I started saying those jokes and slowly made friends. That’s when I realized I could make this into a career and also make friends along the journey,” he said, getting emotional.

Watch a promo of the episode below:

Meanwhile, Samay Raina had a lighthearted exchange with Big B. He jokingly complained about Sooryavansham being aired repeatedly on television, which left everyone in splits. The episode also gave Amitabh Bachchan insights into the world of content creation and social media.

Mr. Bachchan asked, “How can I increase my followers and viewers? How can people all around the world talk about me?” Quick to respond, Bhuvan Bam quipped, “Sir, the question is incorrect. All four of us combined barely have 30 million followers, while you alone boast 37.5 million on Instagram. If anything, we need tips from you!”

Adding to the fun, he remarked, “Sir, you’re beyond social media—there isn’t a single person who doesn’t know Amitabh Bachchan.” Kamiya Jani joined in, saying, “Without even trying, you have so many followers. If you post a dance video on ‘Jumma Chumma’ on Instagram, all of us would be left jobless!”

In the same episode, Tanmay made host Big B read a letter addressed to his college friend who participated in KBC Junior. Amitabh Bachchan read that Tanmay Bhatt is the smartest contestant in the history of Kaun Banega Crorepati. The host remarked that he hadn't laughed so much in a long time.

Kaun Banega Crorepati, which first aired in 2000, recently celebrated 25 years on television. It airs on Sony TV from Monday to Friday at 9 pm.