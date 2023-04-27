Kaun Banega Crorepati 3: Who is this woman who refused to hug Shah Rukh Khan; Know More

Shah Rukh Khan is probably the only superstar who doesn’t have any haters. His infectious smile, charming personality, and his style are enough to make anyone fall for him. There’s a reason why he is the King Khan. However, it might be shocking to believe that once a woman refused to hug him. Yes, however unbelievable it might sound, it’s true, and the clip is going viral on the internet.

‘Mujhe iss show mein aapse gale milne ka koi shauk nahi hai’

Shah Rukh Khan once hosted one season of the quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati. It was the third season and Amitabh Bachchan resumed his duties from the next season. It was in this show, that a professor participated in one of the episodes. She said something shocking that left Shah Rukh Khan embarrassed and everyone in the audience shocked. She said, “Mujhe iss show mein aapse gale milne ka koi shauk nahi hai (I have no interest to hug you on this show). I quit.”

Well, Shah Rukh Khan had to give a witty reply. The actor had the best comeback and said, “Mein aapse ek request karunga. Aap bohot strict hai, aap idhar khara rahiye. Aap agar bura na maane toh mein ye cheque aapki maa ji ko deke aau, kyuki woh mujhse gale jarur milengi (I would like to ask for a favour. You are very strict, please stand here. If you don’t mind, I would like to give this check to your mother. I believe she will definitely give me a hug)." Then the video shows Shah Rukh walking towards the audience and handing over the cheque to the contestant’s mother, hugging her and asking for her blessings.

Watch the video here:

Reaction of fans

Fans reacted to the video and slammed the contestant for refusing to hug Shah Rukh Khan. One user commented, “Atitude kiske aaghe dikhana h woh jan na v jaruri hota hai.” Another commented, “Shahrukh be like, jaise main tujhe gale lagaane ko mara jaa raha hun.”

