Kaun Banega Crorepati 15: Amitabh Bachchan dives into nostalgia sharing the backstory of the iconic song Mere Angne Mein

Kaun Banega Crorepati is undoubtedly one of the best family shows. Hosted by the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan, it offers more than just a quiz; it's a complete family entertainment experience. In this season, numerous contestants have fulfilled their dreams by making it to the hot seat opposite Amitji. The actor jokes around contestants and is often trapped by contestant's fan request.

In a recent episode, two remarkable female contestants, Neeru Pandey and Chhavi, dedicated to championing the rights of villagers and the development of rural areas, were featured. However, it was an audio question during the episode that left the iconic Sholay actor feeling embarrassed.

The audio question was from the iconic movie Laawaris and the song was 'Mere Angne Mein,' which is one of the most popular cult songs of the 70's Bollywood.

Amitabh Bachchan drops a backstory to his iconic song

In yesterday's episode, Amitji asked an audio question from his superhit movie that made the actor uneasy. He requested to stop the audio. He revealed about its making and how the director had added the song to the film.

He said, “Iss gaane ke peeche bohot saara ithihaas hain (There is a lot of history behind this song). This is a folk song and is usually played in the villages since my childhood, I have heard that Babuji used to sing this during the Holi, and my director Prakash Mehraji one day came and told me that he would like to take this song. I was like what do you mean by that, Prakashji said that he wants it in his new film. So I was like I have very bad voice notes so I denied it. Prakashji said no no you will sing as you sing in Holi. With a lot of difficulty, I sang it… No no, I won’t sing this song here please.”

The audience demanded him to sing the song but the actor was too shy and requested that he would not be singing.

Amitabh Bachchan's upcoming projects

The veteran actor will be seen in Project K aka Kalki 2898 with Prabhas and Deepika Padukone.

ALSO READ: Rubina Dilaik's dance to viral song amid pregnancy rumors has fans confused