Kaun Banega Crorepati Junior: Did you know Amitabh Bachchan is fond of Sanskrit songs?

The recent episode started with Shivaksh Shukla, who became emotional as he came to the hotseat. Amitabh Bachchan asked him the first question:-

Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors is a different version of the quiz show, where the contestants are bright and talented kids. In the quiz show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan , little kids from all over the world join him on the show and take part in fastest finger first round. The contestant who wins the round come to the hotseat and play the game with Brahmastra actor.

The Hindi idiom ‘munh meetha karna’ is usually used to convey with feeling?

1. Sorrow

2. Frustration

3. Helplessness

4. Happiness

He gave the right answer option D) Happiness and won 1000 points. Then he went on to answer the questions correctly and crossed the first padav. Then Pink actor checked his report card, where he got to know that Shivaksh likes to sing and he can fluently sing in Sanskrit. Amitabh Bachchan asked him to sing something for the audience. He also shared that he is also fond of Sanskrit songs.

Amitabh Bachchan asked him next question for Rs. 40000, which was:

Who among these was not involved in any of the battles of Panipat?

1. Ahmad Shah Abdali

2. Babur

3. Akbar

4. Alauddin Khalji

Shivaksh chose the right answer as option D) Alauddin Khaljiand and won Rs. 40,000.

Later Shivaksh also presented Sanskrit poetry in front of the host and the Goodbye actor also joined him.

Shivaksh played the game excellently but he got stuck at Rs. 25 lakh question and he had used all lifelines, hence he quit the game and took home Rs. 1250000.