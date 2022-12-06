Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors Highlights: Vedanta Sharma impresses Amitabh Bachchan with his witty comebacks

Kaun Banega Crorepati , the much-loved show which is hosted by the legendary superstar Amitabh Bachchan , is back with its 'Juniors' edition. The new season of Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors premiered on Sony TV on December 5, Monday, and it has already made a great fan following. Amitabh Bachchan unwinded his inner child on the show and kickstarted the new season with on a high note. The superstar stated that he is eager to meet the young contestants once again, this season.

The superstar host impressed the audiences of Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors with his fun entry into the new season. Amitabh Bachchan, made an electrifying entry into the Sony TV show humming a song and unwinding the inner child in him, to match up with the energy level of his new set of young and vibrant contestants. The 80-year-old superstar's exuberance was heartwarming to watch and has set the perfect ambiance in the popular quiz show, for its young contestants. Amitabh Bachchan also revealed how he changed his dressing and speaking style, in order to become friends with his new set of contestants.

Vedanta Sharma enters KBC Junior as the first contestant

The premiere episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors' new season had Vedanta Sharma from Jamshedpur, Jharkhand, as its first contestant. The 11-year-old contestant, who is fondly called BooBoo by his family and friends, impressed host Amitabh Bachchan with his intelligence and witty comebacks. He had a fun chat with the superstar host, during which he revealed why he hates his nickname - BooBoo.

Vedanta impresses Amitabh Bachchan with his witty comebacks

The young contestant stated that he wants the superpower to shapeshift into another person or thing if he gets a chance. Interestingly, Vedanta Sharma added that he would like to become the computer in front of him, memorise all the answers, and come back to the hot seat if he had the superpower. Amitabh Bachchan was highly impressed with his new contestant's ideas.