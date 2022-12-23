Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors: Amitabh Bachchan opens up on repurcussions of being tall in school

The recent episode started with the roll over contestant Niksha Dotasrak, who shared that coming to the hotseat was a dream for her. She played the game excellently and crossed the first padav of Rs. 10,000. Then Amitabh Bachchan checked her report card, which revealed her likes and dislikes. Niksha shared that she is very fond of Badminton and manages her time between sports and her studies. Amitabh Bachchan praised her for her dedication and passion towards her favourite sport.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors is gaining a lot of popularity among the show fans owing to its exciting and entertaining content. The show is hosted by the megastar Amitabh Bachchan and kids are seen enjoying talking to him. Goodbye actor is also quite impressed by the knowledge of the contestants and he is often reminded of his childhood white talking to them. In the recent episode, Amitabh Bachchan revealed the disadvantages of being tall during his school days.

He reads out the next question for Rs. 40,000, which was:

Which of these diseases or conditions is not primarily related to the eyes?

1. Conjunctivitis

2. Myopia

3. Cataracts

4. Diphtheria

The contestant chose the right answer which was option 4. Diptheria. Later she ends up giving wrong answer for the question worth Rs. 1,60,000, hence she had to leave the game with Rs. 10,000.

Next contestant on the hotseat was Kashvi Sharma. As the game began, she answered the questions efficiently. Amitabh Bachchan looked at her report card and he was surprised to know that she hates her small height.

The contestant Kashvi reveals that she has the smallest height in her class. Amitabh joked that he had to face many disadvantages because of his tall height during his school days. He shared that Boxing was mandatory in our school and because of his height, he was added to the senior’s list. He revealed that he used to get beaten up just because of his height. The audience burst out laughing on hearing the story.