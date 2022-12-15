Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors: Amitabh Bachchan reveals the connection between his funky look and Aaradhya

The recent episode started with the fastest finger first round and Aaryav Shah from Ahmedabad, Gujarat came to the hotseat. He shared that he wants to host Kaun Banega Crorepati like Amitabh Bachchan, which made the host quite amused. He played the game excellently and kept the host entertained with his talkative nature.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors is presently one of the most-watched shows on the telly screens. The show has a massive fan following and its quite a delight to see the bright minds answer tough questions on the hotseat. The show is a continuation of Kaun Banega Crorepati 14, and it is also hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. During interaction with the contestants, Amitabh Bachchan also often reveals his childhood memories.

As the game crosses the 160000 points level, Amitabh Bachchan interacted a bit with the contestant and asked him the reason for wanting to be host of the show. He replied that the host of KBC gets a good vanity van, lots of money and Limousine. Then they exchanged seats and Aaryav asked for Amitabh Bachchan’s report card. He also showed some pictures of Goodbye actor in funky looks.

In one of the pictures, he is seen wearing a funny hat with funky and large glasses. On being asked about it, he shared that the hat was given to him by his granddaughter Aaradhya during new year celebrations and he had clicked the picture later.

Aaryav was playing the game excellently and answered the question for 25,00,000 points. The question was:

According to Guinness World Records, at which city was the world's tallest cut Christmas tree exhibited in 1950? He chose the option A) Seattle and won 25,00,000 points.

He got stuck at 50,00,000 points question, which was:

Which one of these people has not batted on all five days of a test match?

As he did not know the answer, he decided to quit the game. The right answer among the options was A) Mohinder Amarnath.