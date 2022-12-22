Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors: Amitabh Bachchan says he will stop doing movies like Gurukul; Find out why

Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors has become one of the most popular shows on telly screens since it has started airing. The show has a massive fan following, owing to the exceptional and highly entertaining hosting style of Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan. In recent episodes, Brahmastra star is seen interacting with the little kids on the hotseat, and reliving his childhood days with them as they play the quiz. The recent episode started with the rollover contestant Japsimran Kaur The contestant played the game excellently and reached Rs. 2500000 question, which was:

Which of these honours was the first to be established? 1. Fields Medal 2. Pulitzer Prize 3. Adel Prize 4. Copley Medal Simran gave the right answer, option D) Copley Medal and won the amount. The next question was for Rs. 500000 but Japsimran did not know the answer, hence she quit the game and took home Rs. 25,00,000. The next contestant to come on the hotseat was Tushar Bareth. Amitabh Bachchan welcomed him on the show and started the game. The little contestant told the host that his father was inspired by his movie Gurukul and got him admitted in one. The pink actor had a laugh on hearing the incident and said he would stop making movies on Gurukul if it had such a big impact on the contestant’s life.

Tushar played the game well but got stuck at a question worth Rs. 640000. But as he was unsure about the answer, he decided to quit the game and took home Rs. 3,20,000. KBC Finale Week Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 has now reached its final stage. The finale episode will be aired in the upcoming week. The upcoming episode with have ounces of entertainment and laughter for the contestants and audience as numerous celebrities will be gracing the sets in each episode.

