Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors: Contestant aims to cure his brother’s disease, Amitabh Bachchan REACTS

Amitabh Bachchan and his love for children is clearly unmissable. Oftentimes, the legendary actor is seen spending quality time with young children, whether it is by greeting them outside his home ‘Jalsa’ or by spending time with his granddaughter Aaradhya. Nowadays, the Sholay actor is promoting the latest season of Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors wherein several kids between the age group of 8-15 years can participate in the show.

On Thursday, Sony Entertainment Television, the official broadcaster of the show Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors dropped a new promo for the upcoming show. In the promo, a child named Vedanta Sharma talks about his elder brother’s autoimmune disease. Via the show, Sharma poured out his feelings and talked about his aim to cure his brother’s illness which needs handsome money.

While 11-year-old Sharma was narrating about his struggles in life, his father, who was present in the audience gave an emotional reaction by shedding tears. Will Sharma be able to garner adequate money on Amitabh Bachchan’s show to treat his brother’s illness? Have a look at the promo below. Also, do catch up on the moments when Amitabh Bachchan gave a huge laugh upon knowing about Sharma’s nickname.