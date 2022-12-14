Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors: Guess the name of the first pet kept by Amitabh Bachchan?

The recent episode started with rollover contestant, Surabhi Tripathi from Gujarat. Surabhi played the game excellently but could not answer the question for 12,50,000 points. The question was: Which of these leaders founded the 'Bal Charkha Sangh' and the 'Vanar Sena' in her childhood to support the freedom struggle? The correct option was D) Indira Gandhi. Surabhi quit the game and took home 6,40,000 points.

Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors is presently airing on telly screens and the show is garnering lots of interest from the audience. The spinoff of the show comprises students as contestants of the show, who have to qualify with the fastest finger first round to get to the hotseat. The show is hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan , who seems to be reminded of his childhood as he interacts with the kids.

Amitabh Bachchan favourite game in childhood

Next kid who came to the hotseat was Aayansh Bhalotia from Kolkata, West Bengal came to the hotseat. As he correctly answered the question for 20,000 points, Aayansh and Brahmastra actor got engaged in a fun rapid-fire game. On being asked about his favourite game as a child, Amitabh revealed he was fond of Gilli Danda.

Amitabh Bachchan's first pet

Amitabh Bachchan also shared that he is very fond of pets and his first pet was a dog of the Silky Sidney breed. He shared that his mother has named the dog Pisti, which means ‘small size’ in Punjabi.

Amitabh Bachchan's love for soccer

During the episode, Amitabh Bachchan and Aayansh also talked about their love for sports and especially soccer. On being asked if he supported Messi or Ronaldo, Amitabh Bachchan replied that he is a fan of the Chelsea team. Amitabh asked him if he knew a few names, Aayansh took the name of Kylian Mbappé, to which he replied that he is a good player.