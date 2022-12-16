Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors: Have your ever played this childhood game mentioned by Amitabh Bachchan?

In the episode, there was a question about the game 'Rock, Paper and Scissors', contestant Prapti shared that she is very fond of the game and is a champion in it. Amitabh Bachchan asked her about the details of the game as he had never heard of it before. He said that he has only played rock, paper and scissors earlier. Then he learnt the game from her and also scored a point.

The latest episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors started with the contestant Prapti Sharma, who was a roll-over contestant. The show is hosted by Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan , and the kids on the show love to interact with him. Goodbye actor also enjoys talking to the little ones and often shares his childhood memories with them. In the recent episode, he shared about an interesting game that he played in his childhood.

Brahmastra actor revealed that in his early childhood days, he and his friends used to hold hands and play the game named “Aati Paati Saiyan ki Jaati”. In the game, the one who was chosen had to go and find the leaf of the plant, while the others had to hide. Then that kid would tear a leaf from the plant and search for his mates. Then they would again say, "aati paati kele ki paati" and the specific kid would have to search for a banana leaf and the game went on. Prapti and the audience members were amazed to hear about the interesting game of the actor.

The contestant played the game excellently and she became the first junior contestant to reach 7500000 points. The question was:

Which of these rulers was not a member of the Mughal dynasty? She thought deeply and chose the option A) Farrukhsiyar. But it turned out to be the wrong answer and her prize money dropped down to 3,20,000.