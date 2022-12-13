Kaun Banega Crorepati Juniors: We bet you didn't know THIS trick used by Amitabh Bachchan in restaurants

The recent episode of the show started with 'fastest finger round' and 9 years old Anshuman Pathak from Bengaluru came to the hotseat. Amitabh Bachchan welcomed him with a greeting card and a beautiful message wishing him great health and happiness.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 14 is one of the most popular seasons of the reality show. After the successful run of the season, KBC Juniors is going on, which is being hosted by Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan. Bright and talented kids from all over the country are seen as contestants on the show, who play the fastest finger first with Amitabh Bachchan and get a chance to sit on the hotseat. The host Amitabh Bachchan is very fond of kids and loves interacting with them on the show.

As the game started, the first question for 1000 points was:

For building which of these would usually use these objects? Anshuman chose the Option B) House. He complains to the Goodbye actor that when he went to Mumbai, he visited his bungalow and waited outside to see him but he did not come outside. Amitabh asked him if he would have informed him that he was coming, then he would have met him. Anshuman also asks him for his number to which the host replied that he will give it to him surely.

As the game proceeded, the question for 10,000 points was:

Which of these would you normally eat with a fork or chopsticks? Anshuman correctly answers C) Chopsticks.

Amitabh Bachchan shared that even he is not used to eating noodles with chopsticks and whenever he tries eating it, noodles slip out of the chopsticks. He added that it is very embarrassing especially when he is at restaurants. He revealed that to prevent embarrassment, he uses a trick, he first cuts the noodles and then eats it with a fork or spoon.

Anshuman played the game excellently and reached questions for 12,50,000 points.

Which of these animals has extinct subspecies named Caspain, Bali and Javan? As he did not know the answer and had no lifelines left, Anshuman decided to quit the game and takes home Rs 6,40,000.

The correct Option was A) Tiger.

Amitabh Bachchan plays Fastest Finger First round for the second time and Surabhi Tripathi from Ahmedabad, Gujarat came to the hotseat. Surabhi becomes the roll-over contestant for the next episode.