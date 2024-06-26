Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) is one of the most-loved reality shows for its emphasis on educational content alongside entertainment and drama. The show has won the hearts of millions and is returning for its highly anticipated 16th season on Sony Entertainment Television, hosted by the legendary Amitabh Bachchan.

Kaun Banega Crorepati (KBC) returns for its 16th Season

The channel has shared three engaging videos narrated by Amitabh Bachchan, encouraging deep reflection on life's truths with the campaign, ‘Zindagi Hai. Har Modh Par Sawaal Poochegi. Jawab Toh Dena Hoga’.

This thought highlights how important moments in life often bring challenges that reveal new paths depending on how we respond.

The promotional video posted by Sony TV showcases relatable stories, including a husband supporting his wife's career by quitting his job, a young woman prioritizing mountaineering over marriage, and a retired bank manager finding a new purpose as a cab driver. These narratives reflect the resilience and choices that shape our lives.

The compelling themes showcase the ups and downs that shape our journey. Amitabh Bachchan’s powerful voice adds an emotional resonance, reminding us of the courage needed to navigate life's unpredictable challenges.

In Kaun Banega Crorepati season 15, two contestants became crorepatis (millionaires). Jaskaran Singh and Jasnil Kumar each won 1 crore as the prize money during the season.

Advertisement

More about Kaun Banega Crorepati

KBC is more than just a quiz show; it celebrates knowledge, resilience, and the spirit of the Indian people. Over the years, it has changed lives and inspired millions to pursue their dreams. Watch out for the upcoming 16th Season, only on Sony Entertainment Television.

ALSO READ: Shark Tank India's Aman Gupta becomes a 'Swiftie' after memorable Taylor Swift concert; fans react