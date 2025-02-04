Kaun Bange Crorepati 16: Young contestant asks Amitabh Bachchan about his skincare routine; actor replies ‘Bachpan se hum…’
The latest promo of Kaun Bange Crorepati 16 shows Amitabh Bachchan having a hilarious conversation with a junior contestant and spilling beans about his skincare routine.
The popular quiz-based reality show Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 is welcoming young geniuses aged 8 to 15 this week. The host, Amitabh Bachchan, known for his charming personality, ensures the KBC Juniors is equally entertaining. A recent promo shows one of the little contestants questioning Big B about his fashion sense and skincare.
The Kaun Banega Crorepati 16 promo begins with the contestant expressing her passion for skincare, lifestyle, and fashion. She tells Amitabh Bachchan that she admires his style and suggests bright colors like mauve and magenta suit him. Big B questions her about how she developed her interest, and she replies that she discusses celebrity outfits with her friends at school.
Check out the promo below:
Amitabh Bachchan tells her that these days, celebrities get papped everywhere they go, and their outfit details are also disclosed on the internet. “Isse badhi samasya ho gaye hain. Humlog kahi jayenge toh sochna padhta hain, yaar peechle baar gaye the, kya pehenke gaye the?” jokes Big B, making the audience laugh.
Next, the little one asks him if he does skincare and uses moisturizer. In his witty style, the Bollywood actor replies, “Nahi, hum wo sab nahi karte the. Humko usk spelling hi nahi aata, toh lagayenge kaha se.”
The contestant suggests that applying moisturizer will help contour his skin. “Hum bohot purane zamane ke log hain, humko ye sab malum nahi hain. Bachpan se pata hain hum kya karte aaye hain, karu tel lagate aaye hain, aur kuch nahi,” replies Big B, leaving everyone in splits.
The promo also reveals that this young contestant is attempting to answer the question for Rs. 1 crore in prize money. It’s uploaded with the caption, “AB se sawaal puchte puchte aa gayi hain yeh KBC junior 1 crore tak! Aage kya hoga? Dekhiye #KaunBanegaCrorepati Aaj raat 9 baje, sirf #SonyEntertainmentTelevision par aur Sony LIV par.”
