Kaun Banega Crorepati’s new promo shows India’s evolution; Amitabh Bachchan promises new changes in show

Kaun Banega Crorepati is one of the most popular shows on television. Viewers love to watch the general knowledge-based show for the Bollywood megastar Amitabh Bachchan who hosts the show and brings his own charm to it. Other than his exceptional hosting skills, the show imparts knowledge with its interesting questions that keep the audience glued to the screen. It was announced a few months back that after 14 interesting seasons, the show will be back with its fifteenth season soon.

Latest promo of Kaun Bange Crorepati promises exciting changes

Yesterday, Sony TV took to its official social media handle to upload a new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati 15, featuring the legendary host Amitabh Bachchan. He hints at several exciting changes that await the viewers in the show's fifteenth edition. In the newly released promo, which has garnered significant attention and anticipation, Amitabh Bachchan exudes his trademark charm and charisma as he shares that India is gradually evolving with new technological adaptions in our daily life; and keeping up with this change, the show will also bring innovative changes. The video opens with Big B saying, "Sab kuch badal raha, bade gyan se, bade shaan se. Dekho sab kuch badal raha." Then the clip shows a woman conducting a virtual meeting session while practicing football with her son under the table. The next clip shows a young boy selling things in traffic, and when he is offered cash, he shows the QR scanner tattooed on his arm. He also talks about social media influencers, small businesses, and other changes made possible with technology.

Watch the new promo of Kaun Banega Crorepati here:

The promo promises a fresh and engaging experience for both the contestants and the audience, making it clear that KBC is back with a bang. With the release of this captivating promo, Sony TV has successfully ignited the excitement surrounding Kaun Banega Crorepati, promising an unforgettable season filled with suspense, knowledge, and of course, the chance to become a Crorepati.

