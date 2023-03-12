Kavita Kaushik lashes out at the trolls who called her ugly; Says 'These are the people who......'

Kavita Kaushik truly deserves no introduction courtesy her brilliant stint in the show FIR. The stunner won millions of hearts and became a household name with her role of Chandramukhi Chautala in the SAB TV sitcom. Even after so many years, her character of the Haryanvi female police officer is still adored by her fans. Of late, Kavita was in the news for her stint and her voluntarily exit from Bigg Boss 14. Besides this, the actress is quite active on social media and keeps her fans updated about her whereabouts. Recently, the actress was trolled for her appearance and she slammed them for calling her ugly.

Kavita Kaushik addresses the trolls

Replying to a troll on Twitter, Kavita wrote, “42!!! And I’m beautiful AF! Aur Hot itni hu ki uffff!!!(And I am so hot).. Sorry aapko aapke gharvaaale paalne mei daal ke bhool gaye!” In a conversation with a tabloid, the actress was asked if these trolls bother her to which she gave a befitting reply. She said ‘These things used to offend me earlier. In between all the love, if I would see one hate comment, I would get irritated. But then I did a show called Bigg Boss and after that, I realized how misunderstood people in our country are and you can’t really do anything about it. They will see things from a certain point of view that’s suitable for them.’

Furthermore, Kavita believes that someone who is more successful than you will never talk bad about you. She was quoted saying ‘I also understand that these are buffoons who haven’t done anything in life and are extremely insecure and jealous of people who are doing well. These are the people who are probably getting beaten by their mothers for being absolute burdens in the house. They take out the frustration on the ones actually trying to do something good. To sum it up, Social media is one place where most unsuccessful people are bashing successful people.’

About Kavita Kaushik

Talking about Kavita’s professional front, she recently made her OTT debut with the crime thriller Tera Chhalaava. Each episode of the series has a different director. Kavita is part of an episode titled Happy Anniversary, directed by Prabal Baruah.

