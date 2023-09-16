Kavya- Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya exposes corrupt MLA, serving a taste of truth; WATCH

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon is coming soon with a brave story of an IAS officer. The show revolves around the life of a strong, female character, played by Bigg Boss 16 star, Sumbul Touqeer Khan. With truth and justice, Sumbul stuns her fans and viewers as she steps in the shoes of Kavya Bansal. She desires to serve the nation and do right by the common man while being equally focused on the importance of family. The sky is her limit and despite being put to the test, she is willing to go over and beyond to achieve the goal that she sets for herself.

Kavya teaches corrupt MLA a lesson

The upcoming show Kavya- Ek Jazbaa, Ek Junoon released another promo. The promo shows how Kavya gives a corrupt MLA a taste of bold truth.

Here Take A look

The promo opens at a railway station where people are waiting for the train to start but something has happened. As Kavya enters and asks why the train has been stopped she meets the MLA. The MLA boasts about his power that not even a single leaf passes by without his permission. Upon this Kavya says "The railways are accused all because of you people. Starting from a car and your seat is all because of the people. If one day people start questioning you what will you do." The MLA is stunned to hear this and people applaud Kavya for her bravery.

What does Sumbul say about her new show?

Speaking about what excited her about the show, Sumbul shared, "I found this narrative to be very progressive, and relatable. Her will to help the common man pulled me towards this story that will see her wanting to be an IAS officer. Despite belonging to a middle-class family, she has big ambitions and the grit that she possesses to face tests, both big and small to achieve her dream is what made me say yes to the role.” Reportedly, Mishkat Varma will be seen playing the main lead opposite Sumbul, playing her love interest

On the work front, Sumbul Touqeer recently featured in a music video titled Sazishen alongside Sumedh Mudgalkar. The music video was released on her YouTube channel.