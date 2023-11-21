Kavya-Ek Jazba Ek Junoon Promo: Kavya is left speechless as she gets Shubham’s marriage proposal; Watch

In the upcoming track on Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon, Kavya Bansal played by Sumbul Touqeer will be seen taking a major decision in her life after getting a marriage proposal from Shubham aka Anuj Sullere. The show which has been captivating the viewers with its powerful storyline and drama-packed episodes since its inception will now witness another plot twist.

Kavya to contemplate Shubham’s marriage proposal

The recent promo shared on SonyTV’s official Instagram handle shows how Shubham’s mother, Gauri will express her wish to get her son married to Kavya. It leaves everyone stunned. Kavya who goes in a state of shock after hearing this news is then urged to reveal her decision. She is pressured by her mother Anjali and Shubham’s family to respond to the proposal immediately. Moreover, Kavya’s love interest Adhiraj essayed by Mishkat Varma overhears all this and he is left heartbroken. It will now be interesting to watch whether Kavya gives in to her family’s wish or will embrace her feelings for Adhiraj.

Take a look at the latest promo of Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon:

In the previous episode of the show, viewers witnessed Kavya bringing her father, Rajeev home after a lot of struggle. Rajeev was trapped in a false case of bribery by Adhiraj’s dad Giriraj.

About Kavya-Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon depicts the story of an ambitious IAS officer Kavya portrayed by Sumbul Touqeer. Kavya is shown as a goal-driven girl dedicated to her work and aiding in the interests of the common man. Apart from Sumbul, the show also stars Mishkat Varma, Anuj Sullere, Chandresh Singh, Vinay Jain, Govind Pandey and Rudrakshi Gupta among others.

Talking about its popularity, the show is grabbing eyeballs for the magical chemistry between Kavya and Adhiraj. The duo is setting some major goals every time they appear on screen. Fans are eagerly waiting for their reunion.

Kavya- Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon premiered on September 25, 2023. It airs Monday-Friday at 7:30 pm on Sony Entertainment Television and digitally on the SonyLIV app.

