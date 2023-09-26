Kavya- Ek Jazba Ek Junoon: Will Kavya choose love over IAS?

Kavya - Ek Jazba ek Junoon has finally premiered, delving into the life challenges of a modest middle-class girl named Kavya Bansal. She is driven by a fierce determination to become a civil servant and has already sacrificed much. However, as the show unfolds, it puts forth the question of whether her commitment will be constantly put to the test. The debut episode provides intriguing hints about Kavya's journey, but the looming question remains: will love hinder her pursuit of becoming an IAS officer?

Kavya risks her lifetime opportunity just to save a defeated middle-class man

Kavya goes on to engage the distressed man in a heartfelt conversation who's on the brink of suicide. She discovers that he left his stable job to venture into entrepreneurship under the government's MSME scheme. Despite completing all the necessary formalities, his loan application was unjustly denied. In a race against time, Kavya goes on to contact her mentor and initiates a dialogue with the MSME chairperson, urging them to reconsider the man's case and question government policies. Under mounting pressure, the chairperson eventually agrees to review the application. With no time to spare, Kavya rushes off to her own interview, missing an important call in the process, and desperately seeks another opportunity.

Simultaneously, her fiancé Shubh also intervenes to secure a second chance for her. He offers his best wishes as Kavya steps into the interview room, only to find the MSME chairperson is a part of the interview panel, leaving her utterly shocked. Undaunted, Kavya faces the interview head-on, delivering impressive responses.

Kavya is selected but jealously comes in

The scene then shifts to Kavya's engagement and her family is super happy on her special day. They miss Kavya's elder sister who became a doctor but committed suicide when she was pulled up for a negligence case. The function begins and the couple is happy but at the same time nervous about their result. As they check the results, Kavya is overjoyed that she cleared the entrance and interview but Shubh hasn't. He storms out of the venue in anger.

In the upcoming episode, Shubh asks her to resign from the post if she loves him. People, Shubh's parents, and many others call her selfish and many other things but will that affect her to become an IAS? The show had a great start with ticking all the right areas but the question now arises is how will Kavya proceed further when her own will be against her. Stay tuned for more updates on this front.

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE Video: Kavya Ek Jazba Ek Junoon actor Mishkat Varma resembles Ranbir Kapoor