Sumbul Touqeer is currently busy shooting for the show Kavya: Ek Jazba, Ek Junoon. The show is getting the love of the audiences as Kavya and Adhiraj are finally married. Apart from her acting chops, Sumbul is also known for being a family person. As Sumbul's sister Saniya Touqeer who's also an actress, celebrates her birthday today, the Imlie actress took to social media to shower love on her baby sister.

Sumbul Touqeer's sweet gesture on sister's birthday

Sumbul Touqeer took to social media and shared some goofy pictures with baby sister Saniya Touqeer along with a few family pictures. Sharing beautiful memories with her, the Imlie actress wrote, "Happy birthday saniya, I just want you to know,

I hope you end up living the life you always dreamed of living, I hope you wake up with a peaceful mind and happiness in your heart , I hope you never forget how much of a star you are……I love you even though we fight almost every day and I hope you know that I’d do anything for you."

Have a look at Sumbul Touqeer's post for sister Saniya-

More about Sumbul Touqeer's journey in TV industry

Sumbul Touqeer started her journey in the entertainment industry in childhood. She tried her hand on a couple of reality shows and soon transitioned into acting with a few periodic and mythological shows. She appeared in Dhwani Bhanushali's song Vaaste as a junior artist.

Touqeer also bagged a character role in Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein, followed by a lead role in Star Plus show Imlie. She was paired opposite Gashmeer Mahajani and later with Fahmaan Khan in the show. She gained immense fame with her stint in the show.

After gaining popularity with Imlie, Sumbul took the leap of faith and participated in one of the most controversial reality show Bigg Boss 16.

More about Saniya Touqeer

Saniya Touqeer is also an actress and has worked in projects like Sumit Sambhal Lega, Waaris, Jodha Akhbar, and Devaanshi. The actress was also a part of Ayushmann Khurrana's Bala wherein she played the character of young Bhumi Pednekar.

